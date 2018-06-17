LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Identity thieves can easily hijack your phones and drain your bank accounts.

After a valley woman became a victim of 'sim swap' fraud, she is now warning others to be more vigilant.

"I immediately just had an awful feeling at the pit of my stomach."

Lisa Song-Sutton caught the signs of identity theft early on.

"I looked down at my cellphone and it said no service and I thought that was really strange."

She tried logging in to her email accounts and failed. She realized her information had been compromised.

Lisa went to her service provider and a representative told her.

"One of our employees inside our NY retail store accessed your account, manually by passed the verification and switched your sim to another phone."

According to the FTC since each year since 2013 thousands have been victims of 'sim swap scam'. Crooks obtain your information then call your cellphone provider posing you then claim your sim card is lost or damaged.

Once they answer basic security questions, your old sim is cancelled and a new one is activated.

Once they have control over your phone account they can easily use it to access your online financial accounts.

"They were able to hack two email accounts and hack my Apple ID."

Luckily Lisa's case was solved within an hour before thieves were able to drain her bank accounts. But anyone can be a victim.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

Contact your provider and set up a pin or password that is required before making changes to your account.

Be wary of suspicious emails or calls.

Another word of advice from Lisa, "I switched out my e-mail accounts so that way all of my online accounts are tied to email address that are not easily guessable."

