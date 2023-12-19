Battle over bodycam footage gets a new development with Clark County judge's order

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The battle over bodycam footage just got a new development.

A Clark County judge ordered the release of Clark County School District Police Department bodycam footage. The department has 30 days to turn the video over the the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada. The footage is from an incident that happened more than 10 months ago.

On February 9, there was an altercation involving white CCSD police officers and mostly black students. An officer slammed a student down to the ground in front of Durango High School, placing a knee on their back and pushing other students.

The ACLU of Nevada sued the district after they say they were denied record requests for video, pictures, information and more.

Timeline: Nevada ACLU sues CCSD over unreleased bodycam video of Durango High School incident

The ACLU says the judge's ruling is a small win, but they want more.

"The public has the right to know what's going on in the government that they fund, we have the right to know what's going on with school police departments when we're paying for those school police department's to exist, we have a right to access public records that are deemed public records," said ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah.

The incident sparked community outrage and protests, calling the officer's actions into questions, as well as the department's Use of Force Policy.

The school district says they are reviewing the ruling. ACLU of Nevada and CCSD will appear in court Tuesday morning to argue over emails.