Officer seen slamming student to ground in front of Durango HS still employed, investigation complete

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said the the investigation is complete for an incident captured where a school police officer was seen slamming a student to the ground in front of Durango High School in February.

The district also confirmed the officer is still employed by the district.

"The CCSDPD Use of Force Policy is operational to the interactions between our police officers and the public–specifically students, staff, parents, and school communities," the district said. "Upon review of the Policy with the newly created Community Committee, it was determined that the Policy follows the Objective Reasonableness standard established by the United States Supreme Court."

The February incident involved white school police officers and Black students outside the school.

CCSD has denied 13 Investigates' and the ACLU's requests for police body camera footage and incident reports from that February day, calling them evidence, and saying that releasing the documents and video at this time would impede and jeopardize the employment investigation.

They claim CCSD's interest in non-disclosure clearly outweighs the public's right to know.

When the video went viral, Nevada activists called to see police removed from schools and for students to have more resources.

The full response from CCSD is included below: