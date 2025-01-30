Barricade situation underway in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wanted suspect has barricaded himself in a residence after officers attempted to stop the suspect on Wednesday evening near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.
The subject ran from the police on foot. Containment was established and attempted to get the subject to exit the residence.
SWAT has responded to the scene.
The incident is still ongoing.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Jhovani Carrillo breaks down deadly Boulder City officer-involved shooting
[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD provide more details on deadly Boulder City officer-involved shooting
Keefe D, suspect in Tupac's murder, faces new charge after incident in jail
Metro identify officer involved in fatal Boulder City shooting
Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing
Nearly 200 animals seized, Las Vegas couple charged for animal cruelty
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
$1 million settlement reached for Durango High School students arrested by CCSD Police
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
Missing Las Vegas mother identified as homicide victim from 2001 cold case