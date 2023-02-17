Las Vegas police take 'wanted subject' into custody following east Las Vegas barricade situation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have taken a "wanted subject" into custody following a barricade situation in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Police say the subject was barricaded in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue on Friday morning. SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene, attempting to persuade the subject to surrender peacefully.

According to an initial report, at approximately 8:55 a.m., LVMPD detectives arrived at the residence in an effort to locate the individual, who police described as a "wanted subject."

While the situation is ongoing, Nellis Boulevard will remain shut down between San Rafael Avenue and Silverwood Drive.