What does the 2025-2026 school year have ahead for CCSD students? Here's what we found out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kids are back in the classroom for the first day of school, and parents are focused on everything from safety to student performance.

I went to Victoria Fertita Middle School this afternoon and spoke with Superintendent Jhone Ebert about teacher pay and retention issues that have been top of mind for local families.

Teacher retention and pay

The district now has 19,381 educators on staff, with teacher retention rates rising to 94.4% this school year, up from 87.7% just two years ago. This improvement means the district hired about 1,200 fewer teachers this year.

"We're just over 200 right now again. And the lowest in over five years that we've had this few number of vacancies, and I'll lean in again too. I noticed in the media some people were saying, "Well, they just cut jobs, and so you have fewer vacancies, and that's not the case. We have the highest number of teachers serving our children than we've had," Superintendent Jhone Ebert said.

The district's HR team has been actively recruiting both locally and nationally, positioning CCSD as a destination district thanks to improved and more equitable pay. Supporting both new and veteran teachers through mentorship programs and professional development remains a crucial part of ensuring every classroom has a strong, effective teacher.

Growth in students

Student enrollment is also on the rise, with 284,316 students enrolled as of Aug. 3 — about 6,000 more than this time last year. This represents a clear sign of a rising population after a drop during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, in the 2018-2019 school year, the district reported around 325,000 students.

"So I'm really excited the Clark County School District is growing in student population. We have educators, amazing teachers, principals, support staff, the partnership," Ebert said.

Traffic safety

As the new school year begins, safety remains a priority. On the first day alone, officers made over 100 traffic stops and issued about 50 citations in school zones. Families are urged to plan ahead, follow posted speed limits and avoid rushing to prevent dangerous situations.

"Remember, U-turns within the school zones are illegal, as well as please make sure your children are leaving the car once they're pulled up appropriately to the school," Ebert said.

In response to community needs, the City of Las Vegas is expanding crossing guard programs for middle and high schools. All elementary and middle schools will have crossing guards through collaborations with local municipalities.

The district is also addressing academic recovery, particularly for students who started school during the pandemic. Officials are working to increase reading proficiency starting in pre-K by offering more tutoring, small-group instruction, and helping parents better understand their children's learning needs. The ultimate goal is to surpass pre-pandemic reading proficiency rates.

