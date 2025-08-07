Back-to-school season brings health concerns for parents and students

As students return to classrooms Monday with backpacks and lunchboxes in tow, health experts warn about the inevitable spread of back-to-school germs and potential injuries that come with the new school year.

Dr. Ben Wong, pediatrician at Sunrise Children's Hospital emergency room, says it's common to see a spike in illness when school begins, especially among younger children.

"More so in the younger age group or even in childcare, cause they're touching things, some of these more commonly can be spread from contact. So if, say for example, I'm sick, I'm coughing, or if I cough in my hands, I touch something, another individual or someone else touches that same area, they touch their face or mouth. They can spread illnesses that way."

Viral infections become more prevalent in emergency rooms once school starts due to children being in closer proximity for extended periods.

Wong recommends parents encourage frequent hand washing and keep children home when they're feeling sick. He tells me parents should try making hand washing fun by telling children they're superheroes fighting off germs.

Beyond illness, injuries are another health concern as students head back to class. Pediatric emergency rooms typically see an increase in injuries during the first week of school.

Common emergency room visits include twisted ankles from recess activities, concussions from sports, and even wrist or shoulder strain from carrying heavy backpacks.

To prevent unnecessary trips to the emergency room, Wong recommends parents check that their children's backpacks aren't too heavy, ensure kids wear appropriate footwear, and verify schools have clear playground safety rules with adequate adult supervision.

Wong also emphasizes the importance of children speaking up if they experience pain or dizziness after a fall or hit to the head, rather than trying to "walk it off."