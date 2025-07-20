'Back-to-School Fair' kicks off first of four events, providing free resources to families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2025-2026 school year set to start up on August 11, families and students are busy with back-to-school preparations.

WATCH | The first of four Back-to-School Fairs

Back-To-School Fair hosted by Cox and CCSD (Video credit: Cox)

CCSD partnered with Cox Communications to host their yearly series of free back-to-school fairs over four weekends, where “local nonprofits and community agencies [will provide] free, one-stop resources for local families to prepare for the upcoming school year,” said a CCSD spokesperson.

Cox

A Cox spokesperson shared that hundreds of families joined in at the Boulevard Mall for the first of the four scheduled Back-To-School Fairs, where Superintendent Jhone Ebert met with attendees and distributed free backpacks supplied by Cox.

Families were able to learn about after-school programs, homework help, and other related resources from local nonprofits and organizations, the Cox spokesperson said.

Cox

Fair #1 concluded today — but you can catch the next three using the information provided here:

Fair #2

When: July 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Galleria at Sunset, located at 1300 W. Sunset Road

Fair #3

When: August 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Summerlin, located at 2025 Festival Plaza Drive

Fair #4

When: August 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Meadows Mall, located at 4300 Meadows Lane