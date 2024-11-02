Baby's Bounty to hold diaper banks throughout Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty, an organization that supports at-risk families, is holding diaper banks for families in need.

The diaper banks need photo ID and proof of parental paperwork (birth certificate, Medicaid card, crib card, social security card, foster or adoption paperwork).

At each diaper bank, families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children.

Registration may be required for some diaper banks. Registration opens one week before a diaper bank for some of the diaper banks that require registration.

The location and dates for the diaper banks are:

Henderson:

⏰ Time and date: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

📍 Location: Morell Park – 500 Harris St., Henderson

📎 Registration is needed and on Baby's Bounty.

North Las Vegas:

⏰ Time and date: Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

📍 Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas

📎 Registration is needed and on Baby's Bounty.

Las Vegas:

⏰ Time and date: Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

📍 Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas

📎 Registration is needed and on Baby's Bounty.

Reno/Sparks:

⏰ Time and date: Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon

📍 Location: Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada – 1410 Greg Street, #409, Sparks

📎 Registration is needed and on Baby's Bounty.

Mesquite:

⏰ Time and date: Friday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon

📍 Location: Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite

🚍 Mobile Bank