Baby's Bounty hosting multiple diaper banks in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty officials said they're planning on hosting at least six diaper banks across Southern Nevada in June.

According to the organization, families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. They add that registration is required for several diaper banks and that registration opens one week prior to each bank.

You can see the full list of events below.

Henderson - Wednesday, June 7

9 a.m. to noon

Morrell Park, 525 Harris Street

Registration is required

Pahrump - Friday, June 9

10 a.m. to noon

Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street

North Las Vegas - Wednesday, June 14

9 a.m. to noon

2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard

Drive-thru in the east parking lot

Registration is required

Las Vegas - Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m. to noon

3400 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 8

Registration is required

Northern Nevada - Sparks - Wednesday, June 28

9 a.m. to noon

1410 Greg Street #409

Mesquite - Friday, June 30

10 a.m. to noon

Salvation Army, 742 West Pioneer Boulevard