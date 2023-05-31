Watch Now
Baby's Bounty hosting multiple diaper banks in June

Posted at 12:12 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:12:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty officials said they're planning on hosting at least six diaper banks across Southern Nevada in June.

According to the organization, families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. They add that registration is required for several diaper banks and that registration opens one week prior to each bank.

You can see the full list of events below.

Henderson - Wednesday, June 7
9 a.m. to noon
Morrell Park, 525 Harris Street
Registration is required

Pahrump - Friday, June 9
10 a.m. to noon
Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street

North Las Vegas - Wednesday, June 14
9 a.m. to noon
2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard
Drive-thru in the east parking lot
Registration is required

Las Vegas - Wednesday, June 21
9 a.m. to noon
3400 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 8
Registration is required

Northern Nevada - Sparks - Wednesday, June 28
9 a.m. to noon
1410 Greg Street #409

Mesquite - Friday, June 30
10 a.m. to noon
Salvation Army, 742 West Pioneer Boulevard

