LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As holiday expenses pile up for families across Nevada, from gifts to groceries, one everyday essential continues to strain household budgets: diapers.

Nevada Baby's Bounty is stepping in to help mothers across the valley just in time for Christmas with its annual holiday diaper bank.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt has the details:

Baby's Bounty diaper bank provides holiday relief for Nevada families

The nonprofit is providing relief for families who say the cost of diapers can be overwhelming. According to Baby's Bounty, one in two families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. It's a challenge that can feel even heavier during the holidays.

"Diapers are a basic need, and no family should have to choose between buying diapers and affording other holiday expenses," said CEO and Executive Director Kelly Maxwell.

The Christmas diaper bank took place at Baby's Bounty's Center for Families on West Reno Avenue.

Registration is required, and families can sign up through Baby's Bounty's new app, which allows them to register for monthly diaper banks with just a few taps. Registration opens one week in advance, and specific documents are required to receive diapers.

For families who missed the event, Baby's Bounty offers another opportunity Thursday. A mobile diaper bank will take place at the Las Vegas Indian Center on West Bonanza Road, and registration is not required.

The 17-year-old nonprofit launched its diaper bank program in May 2020 in response to overwhelming need during the pandemic. Since then, it has grown into a vital resource for families across Nevada, providing diapers, wipes, and feeding supplies.

Baby's Bounty says support from the community is what makes events like this possible. The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers and accepting new, unopened diaper donations to help meet the growing need especially during the holiday season.

If you or someone you know needs new diapers, click here for more.