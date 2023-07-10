Baby's Bounty announces dates, locations for July diaper banks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty officials said they're planning on hosting at least six diaper banks across Nevada in July, including four here in the valley.

According to the organization, families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. They add that registration is required for several diaper banks and that registration opens one week prior to each bank.

You can see the full list of events below.

Henderson - July 5

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Morrell Park, 525 Harris Street

Drive-thru bank

Registration is required

North Las Vegas - July 12

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard

Drive-thru in the east parking lot

Registration is required

Pahrump - July 14

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Salvation Army Pahrump, 240 Dahlia Street

Mobile bank

Las Vegas - July 19

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3400 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 8

Registration is required

Sparks - July 26

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1410 Greg Street #409

Drive-thru bank

Mesquite - July 28

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Salvation Army Mesquite - 742 West Pioneer Boulevard

Mobile bank