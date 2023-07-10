Baby's Bounty announces dates, locations for July diaper banks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty officials said they're planning on hosting at least six diaper banks across Nevada in July, including four here in the valley.
According to the organization, families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. They add that registration is required for several diaper banks and that registration opens one week prior to each bank.
You can see the full list of events below.
Henderson - July 5
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Morrell Park, 525 Harris Street
Drive-thru bank
Registration is required
North Las Vegas - July 12
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard
Drive-thru in the east parking lot
Registration is required
Pahrump - July 14
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Salvation Army Pahrump, 240 Dahlia Street
Mobile bank
Las Vegas - July 19
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
3400 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 8
Registration is required
Sparks - July 26
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
1410 Greg Street #409
Drive-thru bank
Mesquite - July 28
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Salvation Army Mesquite - 742 West Pioneer Boulevard
Mobile bank