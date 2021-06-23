AVOID: Serious crash near Tropicana, Nellis Bouelvard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a serious crash at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m.

Police say that one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their Fatal Detail has responded to the scene.

The intersection is currently blocked. Motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

