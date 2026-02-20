Authorities investigate possible terrorism threat after a car ran into facility in Boulder City, sources say

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Sources close to the investigation of a possible terrorism threat confirm there is a terrorism investigation underway involving a car running into a facility in Boulder City.

We first learned of this possible threat in a State of the Department address given by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff McMahill on Friday morning but provided no other details.

It is unclear when this possible threat occurred. Channel 13 has crews headed to Boulder City and will provide updates as soon as we get them.

This is a developing story.