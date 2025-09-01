LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Labor Day weekend visitors enjoy Lake Mead's recreational opportunities, they're witnessing a stark reminder of the ongoing water crisis gripping the Southwest. The reservoir's iconic "bathtub ring" tells the story of years of decline, and new projections suggest more dramatic drops may be ahead.

VIDEO: Geneva Zoltek reports the latest reservoir levels for Lake Mead and Lake Powell

August Water Supply: Cuts set to continue into 2026

Lake Mead currently sits at 31% capacity, marking a decline of more than seven feet from this time last year. The situation at Lake Powell is even more stark, with water levels at 29% capacity — a 32-foot drop from 2024.

KTNV

When compared to the past five years, Lake Mead's current levels are lower than every year except 2022, when the reservoir reached its historic low of 1,041 feet in July.

KTNV

Projections show potential for new record lows

The Bureau of Reclamation's latest projections paint a troubling picture for the coming years. The agency predicts water levels could continue dropping, potentially reaching just 1,037 feet by July 2027. This would represent an additional 18-foot decline from current levels, surpassing even 2022's historic low.

The projections come against the backdrop of worsening drought conditions throughout Southern Nevada and the broader Western United States.

KTNV

Colorado River negotiations approach critical deadline

With current guidelines governing Colorado River usage set to expire next year, stakeholders are racing against time to develop new management strategies. Bronson Mack, spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said more information about ongoing negotiations will be released in the coming months.

"So the states have until early November to be able to put a negotiated plan together to show how the river system will be operated. If there are additional reductions in water use, [and] where those reductions will come from," Mack said.

Nevada will continue operating under a shortage framework into next year, maintaining a 7% reduction in Colorado River water allocations through 2026. However, the Southern Nevada Water Authority notes that conservation investments have kept the region's water use well below its official allocation.

The negotiations represent a critical juncture for water management across the Colorado River Basin, as seven states work to balance competing demands while confronting the reality of a shrinking water supply.

—————————————————————————————————————————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

