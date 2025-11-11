LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford on Monday launched a "working class first" tour of Nevada, with a focus on affordability for residents who he said are struggling to make ends meet.

Ford hosted a group of about 50 people at Xiao Long Dumplings in the southwest part of the valley, an area that formerly included his old state Senate district.

VIDEO: Steve Sebelius talks to Attorney General Aaron Ford about working-class tour

Attorney General Aaron Ford launches working-class campaign tour

"Our state is facing an affordability crisis right now," Ford told the group. "Nevadans all across our state are living paycheck to paycheck. Working families are struggling to make their mortgage and their car payment. Homelessness and housing costs are at record highs. And there are Nevadans out there who are having to literally donate blood in order to pay their rent, and there's no sign of relief in sight."

Ford criticized Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo for vetoing a bill that would have provided free meals for all students in public schools and another that would have limited how many homes corporate landlords could buy in the valley.

He said Lombardo has failed to stand up to President Donald Trump's tariffs, which he said will cost the state more than $300 million.

"The stakes of this election could not be higher or more clear," Ford said. "We have to save Nevada. I want to be clear: I'm willing to work with anyone, Democrat or Republican, who's serious about making life more affordable for Nevada families."

Criticism from rivals

The Nevada War Room PAC, which supports Lombardo, issued a news release earlier in the day, criticizing Ford for taking national and international trips during his time as attorney general.

"His campaign is launching a week-long tour of Nevada for his struggling campaign, marking one of the few times Nevadans will actually be able to see their attorney general in person, since he spent over four months in just one year outside the state on fancy vacations, political trips for Kamala Harris, and swanky special interest-funded junkets to foreign countries."

The PAC dubbed Ford's campaign swing the "flying first class" tour instead.

Ford said at the event that he's not been hearing about travel on the campaign trail, but defended his trips as beneficial to the state.

"People are focused on affordability, but people also know that I'm always working for Nevada," he said. "Everywhere I go, I'm working with attorneys general , who are the top legal officers of their states, the top law enforcement officers of their states, and our counterparts, to touch on issues that transcend our borders: human trafficking, sex trafficking drug trafficking, wildlife trafficking, opioids, you name it."

And the campaign of Ford's Democratic rival for the nomination, Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill, said Ford's list of priorities was vague.

"It's nice to see Ford finally try to give some answer as to what he'd do for the state, even if lacking in detail or creativity," said Hill for governor campaign manager Riley Sutton, in a statement. "Two items on his very short list are actually already his job as AG - perhaps he could attend to those now, instead of traveling out of state one third of the time. What voters really want to know is, what is Ford's plan for jobs? Is it the same as MAGA Lombardo's Hollywood Handout that Ford has supported in the past? Voters want something different, and this is why Alexis is the better candidate to take on Lombardo in the General Election."

Film tax debate

Ford was the author of Nevada's original film tax credit program, which is capped at $10 million. But a new, much larger film tax credit of more than $1.4 billion was debated in the 2025 Legislature, aimed at building a full-scale film studio in Summerlin. It narrowly passed the Assembly but died in the Senate.

Ford said in an interview that Nevadans needed more good-paying jobs, and he was open to any suggestions, but would have to wait to see the final film tax bill before he'd take a position on it.

"I think it is irresponsible and a dereliction of duty not to engage in conversations about job creation, especially before you've seen something in writing that delineates the ways in which it balances the need for jobs and the requirements and necessities of our state," Ford said. "So I'm going to reserve judgment on that. But at the end of the day, those who outright dismiss the idea of looking at jobs bills, I think, are doing a disservice."

Democrats who have struggled to find a consistent message since losing the White House to Trump in 2024 have arrived at a loose consensus that economic issues — including addressing the price of everyday goods — is a way to win back voters who stayed home last November or even voted for Trump out of economic concerns.

"What we know is that people are tired of the status quo," Ford said. "They're tired of people who are not listening to what they're saying about their needs, and affordability is at the top of that list. I'm going to be, again, the governor who's listening. I've demonstrated that in the past, and I'm going to be the one who, as governor who's going to effectuate real change in policies and plans that are going to allow folks to afford living in our state."

Dueling education endorsements

In other gubernatorial news on Monday, the Clark County Education Association — the state's largest teachers union — endorsed Lombardo for governor.

"Governor Lombardo is an education Governor for all Nevada’s students. His leadership has helped pave the way to ensure all students have an opportunity to receive a quality education in Nevada," said union President Marie Neisess. "Working with CCEA has been a true partnership and he has earned to be elected for a second term in 2026.”

The union has worked with both Democrats and Republicans in the past. In 2018, the association endorsed Steve Sisolak for governor, but in 2022, it remained neutral in the race in which Lombardo narrowly defeated Sisolak.

The endorsement once again puts the Clark County Education Association on the opposite side of the issues from its rival union, the Nevada State Education Association, which endorsed Ford for governor last month.

“Nevada educators know Aaron Ford has always been a fierce advocate for our students and public schools," said Dawn Etcheverry, president of the union. "From his time as Attorney General, standing up against illegal and dangerously reckless cuts to the Department of Education, to his time in the Nevada Legislature, pushing for the resources our kids need to succeed, Aaron Ford has proven his commitment to protecting our future.”

