Atomic Museum to celebrate 20-year commitment to education with June Resource Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An opportunity for the community to connect with local resources is coming to the Atomic Museum.

On Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum said they will be hosting their inaugural Community Resource Fair in celebration of a 20-year commitment to scientific and historical studies. They said this fair is an extension of their mission and will connect people through "advocacy, education and outreach."

Explore the museum for free and enjoy refreshments while connecting with these nine organizations from 10 a.m. to noon:



Registration is required to attend. You can register online by clicking the link here.

“Las Vegas is home to so many dedicated groups working to uplift and support our community,” said Joseph Kent, chief community officer and curator for the Atomic Museum.

“By opening our doors for this resource fair, we hope to connect people with valuable services while giving them a chance to discover Nevada’s nuclear history in an engaging, welcoming environment.”

