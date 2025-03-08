The mystery behind Miss Atomic Bomb's identity is finally uncovered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 25 years, the Atomic Museum announced the identity of the woman behind one of the most iconic photographs of the atomic age.

Founding member Robert Fredrichs identified her as Anna Lee Mahoney from the Bronx, New York.

The photo was captured by Las Vegas News Bureau photographer Don English and released in 1957. The photo features a beaming Copa showgirl wearing a mushroom cloud swimsuit in the Nevada desert.

The mushroom cloud became a visual symbol of the atomic bomb.

In honor of the discovery, the Atomic Museum will display a temporary exhibit dedicated to Friedrichs' research.

For more information, you can click here.