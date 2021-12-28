Asian community in Las Vegas joining forces to help injured Chinatown waiter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Asian Community Development Council is holding a press conference on Tuesday to continue to help the waiter who was critically injured in a shooting last week.

The group is meeting at the council’s office on the second floor of Shanghai Plaza on West Spring Mountain Road and near the original crime scene.

PREVIOUS: Man shot, critically injured in 'senseless and vicious' attack at Las Vegas restaurant

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak will attend Tuesday's event along with ACDC Founder and President Vida Chan Lin.

The council says its joining forces with Asian American and Pacific Islander business partners to raise funds for the injured waiter ChengYan Wang.

Wang, the head waiter at ShangHai Taste in Chinatown, was working late cleaning the restaurant early on the morning of Dec. 20 when he was shot multiple times in what the restaurant's owner called a "senseless and vicious burglary attempt."

Wang is recovering at the University Medical Center and the Asian Chamber of Commerce established a GoFundMe to raise money for him and his family.

Wang's accused attacker Rashawn Gaston-Anderson has been arrested and is currently held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.