As U.S.-Iran conflict escalates, a travel expert shares what you need to know before your spring break trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With spring break approaching and summer vacation planning underway, many travelers are weighing how the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran — and ongoing security concerns tied to cartel-related violence in parts of Mexico — could affect their international travel plans.

WATCH | As U.S.-Iran conflict escalates, a travel expert shares what you need to know

As U.S.-Iran conflict escalates, a travel expert shares what you need to know

The State Department has been issuing travel alerts to American citizens, warning them about travel to certain countries. Airlines, meanwhile, are gearing up for a busy spring travel season, with millions of people having made plans to travel domestically and internationally.

Sharon Nasol, the owner of Shay's Getaways, said many of her clients have questions about their upcoming trips.

"We want to make sure that they're full of all the knowledge before they go on this trip, and it's ultimately up to them," Nasol said.

U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories Map

Nasol said some clients have explored alternative destinations after consulting resources like the U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories map. Countries are categorized by color: Level 1 blue means proceed as normal, and Level 4 red means do not travel there. Middle Eastern countries including Iran, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are all marked with a Level 4 warning.

"I feel like every day there's just something new that pops up, especially what's going on in the Middle East and whatnot. Just be mindful and be diligent," Nasol said.

For those who plan to travel regardless, Nasol recommends exercising extreme caution. She advises travelers to sign up for State Department alerts, share their location with loved ones, and purchase travel insurance that covers evacuations and cancellations.

She pointed to travel.state.gov as a reliable resource for up-to-date information.

"Website like travel.state.gov, that one comes from the states. It's very, very — that's one of the legit sites that you can hit, that you can find. But just do a little research. If not, reach out to a travel advisor, somebody that is knowledgeable," Nasol said.

Not all travelers are deterred. Some say they have no plans to change their itineraries.

"I don't have any concerns whatsoever," one traveler said.

Others echoed a similar sentiment, saying global uncertainty is not enough to keep them from exploring the world.

"It's like things that just happen anywhere, so I can't let that not allow me to travel and enjoy myself," another traveler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.