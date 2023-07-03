As summer temperatures continue to soar, residents find ways to stay cool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As summer temperatures soar, city officials are taking steps to ensure the safety and comfort of residents.

Sunday's forecast predicted a high of 110 degrees. In light of these extreme conditions, local community centers and libraries have opened their doors to the public, providing much-needed relief.

Keenan Moore, from the West Las Vegas Library, says he's seen more visitors since the cooling station opened Saturday.

"We're happy to be a part of the cooling station program because it's a service that the library feels is important to help keep our community safe," Moore said.

Clark County is also offering activities to help residents beat the heat. As we approach Fourth of July celebrations, the county is waiving entry fees at some of its pools. Families are also taking advantage of parks with splash pads, like the one at Bob Baskin Park.

"I think the water is great. It feels nice, and it's cool. It cools me off, you get wet one time, and you're cool for a little while," said Las Vegas resident Allie Prewitt.

Resident Alliee Prewitt says having a splash pad nearby is convenient and a lifesaver when finding safe summer activities for her children.

"It's close to our home. All we must do is let the kids come here and run wild. They enjoy the water; I mean, what kid doesn't? And I get to enjoy the water too."

BEAT THE HEAT: Visitors flock to Lake Mead to beat heat over holiday weekend

Cooling stations throughout the valley will remain open until Monday at 6 p.m.