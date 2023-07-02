Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Entry fees waived for certain pool locations throughout Clark County

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
swimming pool rentals
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 19:44:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are waiving entry fees to certain aquatic locations throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The waived fees were announced ahead of 4th of July.

The following locations have entry fees waived, according to Clark County:

  • Walnut Water Park: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whitney Water Park: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Paradise Water Park: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Overton Pool: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WEATHER: 'Up to 125 degrees': Southern Nevada under excessive heat warning until Monday night

For more "Vegas Things To Do" on 4th of July, KTNV compiled a full list here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH