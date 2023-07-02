Entry fees waived for certain pool locations throughout Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are waiving entry fees to certain aquatic locations throughout the Las Vegas valley.
The waived fees were announced ahead of 4th of July.
The following locations have entry fees waived, according to Clark County:
- Walnut Water Park: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whitney Water Park: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Paradise Water Park: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Overton Pool: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
