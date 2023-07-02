'Up to 125 degrees': Southern Nevada under excessive heat warning until Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning issued from the National Weather Service for Las Vegas until 8 p.m. Monday.

During this time, dangerous hot temperatures can be expected. Officials warn residents of major heat risk.

🥵 Be prepared for some HOT temperatures the next couple days as temps climb to the hottest levels yet this year! Stay hydrated and never leave children or pets in hot vehicles! #azwx #nvwx #VegasWeather 🥵 pic.twitter.com/XqQhAKCYef — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2023

A tweet posted by NWS says Las Vegas can see temps up to 111 degrees Sunday and 112 degrees Monday.

Owens Valley in eastern California is expected to reach 105 degrees. Mojave Desert sites could reach 110 to 115 degrees. Death Valley faces temperatures up to 120 to 125 degrees and the Colorado River could see temperatures of 115 to 118 degrees.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.

Northwest Arizona and southeast California are also under the warning.

Experts say the warm overnight temperatures will provide "little relief to the daytime extreme heat."

For up to date information on the weather, see ktnv.com/weather.