Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'Up to 125 degrees': Southern Nevada under excessive heat warning until Monday night

Heat Wave Nevada
John Locher/AP
Golden Davis cools off in a mister along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas could hit its all-time high this weekend as the state and much of the Western U.S. are forecast to see extreme heat. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Heat Wave Nevada
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 15:47:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning issued from the National Weather Service for Las Vegas until 8 p.m. Monday.

During this time, dangerous hot temperatures can be expected. Officials warn residents of major heat risk.

A tweet posted by NWS says Las Vegas can see temps up to 111 degrees Sunday and 112 degrees Monday.

Owens Valley in eastern California is expected to reach 105 degrees. Mojave Desert sites could reach 110 to 115 degrees. Death Valley faces temperatures up to 120 to 125 degrees and the Colorado River could see temperatures of 115 to 118 degrees.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.

Northwest Arizona and southeast California are also under the warning.

Experts say the warm overnight temperatures will provide "little relief to the daytime extreme heat."

For up to date information on the weather, see ktnv.com/weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH