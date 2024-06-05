A's looking to play multiple games outside of Las Vegas after relocating to valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are still moving forward for the A's to come to Las Vegas.

However, according to a non-relocation agreement between the A's and the Clark County Stadium Authority, they are already looking to play "home" games outside of the valley.

The agreement states "no more than seven MLB Home Games may be played outside the Stadium in any single Championship Season".

You can read the full agreement below.

A's President David Kaval told The Nevada Independent, holding that many games outside of Las Vegas was a way to build the team's brand, promote the club, and attracts potential players and sponsors. However, he added they are still negotiating the terms of the agreement.

In a Major League Baseball season, teams play about 81 games at home and 81 games on the road. If the agreement is approved, that means about 10% of all of the A's home games will be played at sites outside of the proposed new ballpark.

When looking at other MLB team non-relocation agreements, in 2017, the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington agreed to play all of their home games at Globe Life Field, subject to "reasonable exceptions for International Play and play in neutral venues." The Atlanta Braves and the City of Atlanta reached a similar agreement for Truist Park in 2014.

Major League Baseball does host several series outside of the United States every season.

So far in 2024, they have hosted games in the Dominican Republic, South Korea, Mexico, and are heading to the United Kingdom for two games in London on Saturday and Sunday.

As for the proposed non-relocation agreement between the A's and the Clark County Stadium Authority, the board is scheduled to vote on the agreement at their meeting on July 18.

By reducing the amount of games at the new ballpark, it would affect the amount of money in bonds that the team could use to fund the new ballpark.

This week, Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill told The Nevada Independent, actual scheduling wouldn't happen until after the ballpark's construction has been funded and that bonds are restored through events.

About a year ago, Gov. Lombardo signed SB1 into law, which set aside up to $380 million in public funds for a new Major League Baseball ballpark,with an eye toward building on the former Tropicana site. That funding included up to $180 million transferable tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds, and a $25 million credit from the county.

Last month, Hill told Channel 13 he's not concerned that A's owner John Fisher could fund the team's portion of the estimated $1.5 billion cost of the new stadium.

As for the Tropicana site, where the new ballpark would be located, crews have been working on the property and making swift progress bringing down the historic casino.

Last month, Marcus Glover, Chief Financial Officer for Bally's Corporation, told Channel 13 that the A's stadium is "the anchor of that site, that being the first cog that was introduced. You'll start seeing more pace to our development plans".

That is something that was echoed by George Papanier, President of Bally's Corporation, in the company's latest earnings call.

"We're currently preparing the building for demolition later this year. This will allow the A's to begin their stadium development," Papanier said. "While working with the team, we continue to evaluate our development options for the remained of the 36-acre site."

According to Glover, the plan is to prepare the site for a new A's ballpark and hand the site over to the team by April 2025.

