Arrest report: Victim believes they were 'set up' before deadly chase that killed 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report Channel 13 acquired from Metro Police unpacks the events surrounding a deadly car chase and shooting that would leave a woman dead in October 2025.

Authorities would later identify one of the suspects in the deadly crash and shooting as 53-year-old Nick Stevenson. He was arrested on Nov. 5 by Oregon State Police.

According to the arrest report, Metro received a frantic call at around 12:11 a.m on Oct. 17 from Jalen Ketchum and his mother, Daisha Ketchum, claiming that they were being chased by a yellow pickup truck. During the call, Jalen told the 911 operator that they were being shot at by someone in the truck. Shortly after, the call would disconnect.

After various 911 calls from witnesses, police and medical crews found two crashed vehicles—a yellow Dodge Ram truck and a black Jeep Cherokee—located in the area of Lindell Road and Robindale Road. Daisha Ketchum was found on the sidewalk and was unresponsive. She would later succumb to her injuries and died at the scene. Jalen was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that they interviewed Jalen at the hospital, where he revealed that they had left their home around 11 p.m. on Oct. 16 to trade jackets with a girl. Jalen states that when they arrived, they waited a "suspicious" amount of time, around 20 minutes, before the girl came out of the house.

After exchanging jackets, Daisha drove out of the neighborhood when, allegedly, Stevenson and another unidentified man started to follow them.

According to the report, Daisha sped to get away from the truck, but to no avail, the truck continued to follow, and at one point, Jalen states that he heard a single gunshot that he believed came from the truck chasing them.

Crime scene analysts would find a 9 mm cartridge bearing headstamp "WIN 9mm LUGER" in the roadway on Lindell Road, just south of Warm Springs.

According to Jalen, he believed that he was "set up" by the girl he traded jackets with and "believed whoever was driving the truck wanted to kill him," the report states.

A records check revealed the yellow truck was reported stolen by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Authorities would find a 9 mm cartridge inside the passenger door, according to Metro Police.

Video surveillance would later show two suspects fleeing the crash, believed to be Stevenson and his accomplice.

LVMPD later acquired a search warrant for the residence occupied by Stevenson and the girl Jalen interacted with on Oct. 16.

Detectives were able to locate a black garbage bag where they found two black powder revolvers, lead projectiles, muzzle loading propellant powder and .32 caliber cartridges. There was also a 9 mm handgun magazine and a single 9 mm cartridge with the same headstamp as the one found in the truck and at the crime, the report states.

Nick Stevenson is being charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within or from a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

After his arrest in Oregon, Stevenson was extradited to Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 21.

Stevenson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.