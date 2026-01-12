Arrest report: Teacher at Las Vegas charter school arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan police Department reveals more details surrounding a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student at Innovations International Charter School.

Francisco Misajon, 48, was arrested on Jan. 6 on a charge of lewdness with a child under 14 years old.

According to the arrest report, on Jan. 5, Metro Police received a call about a teacher who reportedly inappropriately touched a juvenile.

According to the report, the boy went to Misajon asking for help with his word search/crossword assignment. Misajon pulled up a chair next to him and asked the student to sit down. While the boy was sitting, Misajon allegedly grabbed the boy's genitalia. The boy went to the nurse's office, and they called his mom to come pick him up. He told his mom about the incident, who reported it.

Police spoke to Misajon, who originally said nothing happened. Then, he changed his story and said the student had dropped his paper, so Misajon bent down to grab it, and as he sat back up, he accidentally touched the student's leg. He then said the student was a liar.

According to the report, Misajon started to get upset and said he just wanted to check the kid's private part to know if he was a "grown man" or "to see if his private part was grown." He finally admitted to the police that he gave in to his urges. He also said he touched another kid in his class on the thigh, but not his private area.

Misajon said this is his first teaching job in Las Vegas, but he has taught in the Philippines before.

Misajon is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.