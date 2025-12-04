Arrest report: LVMPD officer strangled girlfriend, threatened to shoot himself in front of her

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report details the alleged abuse that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer went through at the hands of her boyfriend, LVMPD Officer Chandler Pike.

According to the arrest report, officers received a 911 text on Friday, Nov. 28, at around 10:55 a.m., claiming that Pike had put a gun to his head around 1 a.m. and was threatening to kill himself in front of the victim. She also stated that he had slapped and strangled her.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:13 a.m. with specific instructions to go through the garage door so that Pike would not know that police were there.

Officers were able to place Pike into custody.

According to the victim, the incident started on Saturday, Nov. 27, when she told her boyfriend, Pike, that she would not be able to get home early due to work. When she arrived home, Pike allegedly proceeded to slap and push her. The violence continued into the bedroom, where he proceeded to strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness.

According to the victim, Pike placed her in a body lock with his legs for most of the night and proceeded to blame her for the violence.

"He stated, 'Here we are,' and later stated that he guessed they will be doing it all night," the report states.

He then placed a handgun to his head, threatening to kill himself after she did not respond to him.

After they both fell asleep, she decided to tell her sister what happened and called 911.

In the domestic violence report, police noted that she had several visible injuries, including reddening of her chest, scratches on her upper right and center of her chest, red marks on her neck, scratches on the right side of her neck, a swollen lower lip and both her ears near her earrings were bleeding.

According to the victim, they had started seeing each other in December of 2024 and were officially dating in January of 2025. She moved in with him in July.

Pike was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for:

