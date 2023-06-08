Arrest report: Blueface stole woman's phone, assaulted her at Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light after the rapper Blueface, also known as Johnathan Porter, was arrested on a separate set of charges outside a Las Vegas courthouse on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Porter was booked on robbery charges in relation to an incident that happened at the Palms Casino on May 29.

According to an arrest report, a woman told police she saw Porter and his girlfriend Chrisean Malone walking through the casino floor.

She told officers she asked the couple if she could record them and they said yes. That's when the woman said she told Malone "F*** Blueface. Congratulations on the baby. It's all about you."

The woman states Malone then ran up and punched her before Blueface took the phone out of her hand and started walking away. She said she was also hit by a member of the couple's entourage.

The report states the woman followed the group with her sister in order to get her phone back. She told officers she was able to grab her phone and that's when she was grabbed by the back of her hair and then punched and kicked several times. Police state surveillance video shows Porter kicking the woman in the face and chest area before security was able to break up the fight.

According to the arrest report, Porter was then seen walking into the valet area where the group got into a Dodge Charger and sped away.

Porter was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday on attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting at a man who made a joke about Porter in front of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road in October.

When looking at court records, Porter has posted bond for the robbery case and is scheduled to be back in court on July 12. He is also set to be in court on June 14 for the attempted murder charge.