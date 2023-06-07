Rapper Blueface arrested outside Las Vegas courthouse, facing new charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rapper Blueface is facing a new charge after being arrested outside a Las Vegas courthouse on Wednesday.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was originally arrested in November after being accused of shooting at a man who made a joke about Porter in front of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road.

According to an arrest report, Porter shot at least two rounds from a handgun at the victim's truck and sped away after hitting several parked vehicles in the parking lot.

Court records show he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and posted a $50,000 bail.

According to court records, the preliminary hearing for that incident was scheduled for Wednesday. Porter was arrested while walking into the courthouse and charged with robbery.

No details about that second incident were immediately available. However, court records show that he was booked into CCDC and held on a $20,000 bail.

Court records show he is due in court tomorrow morning.