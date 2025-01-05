Army confirms soldier in Trump Hotel bombing sought mental health treatment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Army has recently confirmed that Matthew Livelsberger, the soldier behind the Trump Hotel bombing, sought mental health assistance.

This comes after Las Vegas Metro confirmed that he was suffering from PTSD and going through mental health problems.

Issues they say could have contributed to the bombing.

Livelsberger was granted personal leave from his unit in Germany because "he did not display any concerning behaviors at the time."

According to Metro, investigators found two journal entries inside the 37-year-old's burned phone, detailing a possible motive for the explosion.

READ MORE: Two letters found on soldier's phone after Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing

Local News Two letters found on soldier's phone after Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing Noor Shami

The FBI says Livelsberger suffered from PTSD.

According to the Associated Press, he confided to a former girlfriend that he faced significant pain and exhaustion as a result of traumatic brain injury.

The former girlfriend told the Associated Press, the military failed to get him the care he needed.

READ MORE: Soldier who died by suicide in Las Vegas told ex-girlfriend of pain and exhaustion after Afghanistan

Local News Matthew Livelsberger told ex-girlfriend of pain and exhaustion after Afghanistan Tara Copp

In a statement on Saturday, an Army spokesperson confirmed Livelsberger sought mental health assistance and "did not display any concerning behaviors" when he was granted leave before the bombing on New Year's Day.

"We encourage our soldiers, if they need help, mental health treatment or need to speak with someone, to seek proactive behavioral health treatment either on base or online. They also have the option of talking to an Army chaplain. We are committed to supporting our Soldiers in every possible way," said the Army spokesperson.

Metro also shared new video of Livelsberger at a Tesla charging station in Arizona before arriving in Las Vegas, where he would eventually die by suicide and injure seven people in the explosion.

Police say Livelsberger wrote down several locations in the journal that matched the route police believed he took to get to Las Vegas.

“We identify multiple locations that match what we have on the route. We identified activity that we matched, for example, him purchasing firearms, camping equipment and other types of equipment that were used," said Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren.

Police say there's much more to come in this investigation with terabytes of data to still comb through.

