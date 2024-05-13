Watch Now
Arizona man convicted after jet ski passenger dies at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Posted at 7:40 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 22:40:36-04

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — An Arizona man has been found guilty for operating a jet ski in a negligent manner after a woman died at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The incident happened on June 30, 2022.

According to court documents and evidence presented during a two-day bench trial, prosecutors stated Bryce Tyrone Verhonich and a woman were on a jet ski and traveling from his houseboat toward Hoover Dam.

As conditions got worse, Verhonich made a sharp turn that resulted in Verhonich and the woman falling off the jet ski. Neither one was wearing a life jacket at the time.

While Verhonich surfaced, the woman, who was later identified as Boulder City native Lily Kristine Hatcher, did not, which prompted a search.

Hatcher's body was found on July 6, 2022.

A judge found Verhonich guilty of multiple charges, including operating a vessel in a negligent manner, failing to wear a personal flotation device, and failing to attach an engine cut-off switch lanyard.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for August 5, 2024.

