Body recovered from Lake Mead identified as missing female jet skier

National Park Service
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner has confirmed that the body recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday is the female jet skier who went missing on June 30.

22-year-old Lily Kristine Hatcher of Boulder City went missing after falling off a jet ski with an adult male, but was not seen again after entering the water. The male was found alive shortly after.

On Wednesday, July 6, National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Search and Rescue Unit located and recovered the body of an adult female with the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Coroner’s Office says the cause of death is still under investigation.

