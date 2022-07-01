Authorities continue search for missing female jet skier at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, along with Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB), are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman.

Park rangers say the female, only known as “Lily,” was last seen in the Boulder Harbor area of Lake Mead before falling off of a jet ski on Thursday at approximately 6:15 a.m. PST.

Park rangers say Lily is 22 years old, has long brown hair dyed red, and is approximately 5’2” and 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black yoga-type pants and a white shirt. She also has a tattoo on her forearm of a “Captain’s wheel.”

No further details on this investigation are available, but investigators want to encourage other visitors to provide any helpful information they may have.

If you have information that could help identify or locate Lily, please call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Rangers say, “you don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”