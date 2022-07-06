Watch Now
Body recovered near Boulder Islands at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Aerial view of Lake Mead
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Aerial view of Lake Mead
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 06, 2022
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A body has been recovered near the Boulder Islands on Lake Mead where an adult female went missing on June 30.

The adult female was reported missing after falling off a jet ski with another adult male, who was located alive shortly after.

The adult female is only known at this point as "Lily," according to National Park Services.

National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Search and Rescue Unit located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted and is en route to the scene to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the cause of death.

The incident is currently under investigation.

