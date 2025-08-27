Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona High school student in custody after making gun threat, campus security increased

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a threat made at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, Ariz.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to the River Valley High School about a student who threatened to bring a gun to school on Wednesday. The student was called in for questioning and was found in possession of THC vape pens.

The student was taken into custody for interference with or disruption of an educational institution, a class 6 felony and minor in possession of Marijuana/THC.

The threat is not considered credible, but a heightened law enforcement presence will be maintained on and near the campus.

