Arizona Charlie's Decatur hosting second pet microchipping and adoption event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pet owners worried about their furry friends will be able to get them microchipped for free.

Arizona Charlie's Decatur officials said they're partnering up with Paws For The Cause and The Animal Foundation to host a second pet microchipping and adoption event.

"Following the success of our event in April where we microchipped over 450 pets, we're eager to host this event," said Darin Yunek, Vice President and General Manager of Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Anyone who brings their pet to be microchipped will receive an Arizona Charlie's logo portable water bowl and leash as well as a True Rewards new sign-up offer.

In addition to those services, The Animal Foundation will also be collecting new or gently used blankets. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Arizona Charlie's Decatur.

This comes after the City of Las Vegas passed a new city ordinance that requires all dogs and cats over four months old, whose owners live in the City of Las Vegas, to be microchipped. City officials said ordinance violations will result in a misdemeanor and upon conviction, may be punshined by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.