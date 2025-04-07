April Water Supply: 2025 fell short of 2024's winter snowpack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report released by the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service highlights a continuation of drought conditions based on wintertime snowpack totals.

WATCH | Winter Overview Water Report

From snowpack to sunshine: Checking on the state of water in Southern Nevada

According to the Nevada Water Supply Outlook the beginning of April is typically when basins reach their highest snow water total before snowmelt begins.

On April 1, the Upper Colorado hit 88% of the median and the Spring Mountains hit 30%.

Compared to 2024, the Colorado Basin is in worse shape. This time last year, the basin reported 115% snowpack.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell are both at 33% capacity right now.

With warming temperatures already ramping up, springtime snowmelt has started and for Southern Nevada the resulting streamflow of Colorado River water into inflow is 74% of median.

In a previous interview, SNWA Spokesperson told Channel 13 that locals should expect a 10 foot drop in Lake Mead levels this year.

Southern Nevada is still experiencing areas of extreme and exceptional levels of drought - carrying through from March.

