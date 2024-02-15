Apple store in Downtown Summerlin targeted by thieves twice in one day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coordinated ‘grab and go’ thefts took place at the Apple store in Downtown Summerlin last Saturday. The thieves involved were able to get away with thousands of dollars in electronics.

Video taken by a customer shows the disguised thieves as they steal the merchandise. In the clip, you can see customers watching in disbelief as they walk from counter to counter and grab what they can.

Just hours before the theft happened, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, posed for a photo with employees, not knowing the store would be targeted two separate times that same day.

Metro police confirmed both incidents, one happening just before noon and the other at 6 p.m.

"Obviously they look like they've done this before so practice makes perfect,” said Jonathan Alvarez, CEO with Protective Force International .

Alvarez said these crimes are more common in Las Vegas than people think. He says it's best for bystanders to stay away while these brazen thefts are taking place.

"Unfortunately, the criminals are changing their methods too. we have to all change our methods in response,” Alvarez said. “You don't know if the bad guys are carrying weapons and you don't know if they had a firearm or a knife.”

Instead, he said to report it to the right people because it could make a difference in catching the quick and coordinated crooks.

Channel 13 contacted the communications team with Downtown Summerlin for comment but they deferred all comments to Metro police.

Channel 13 also reached out to Apple to ask if the company plans to implement any changes at the store, but they have not responded.

Metro police confirmed they arrested someone in the second theft.

If you recognize the thieves in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.