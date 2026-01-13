Apartment fire near UNLV sends 1 to hospital, cause of fire under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An apartment fire left one person hospitalized near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive Monday.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Combined Communications Center received multiple reports about a fire on 939 E. Flamingo Road.

Crews found that the fire originated from a second-story unit. The fire was contained to the second and third floor units.

A primary search was completed, and two cats and a snake were rescued. One person was also transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no responder injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The damage estimates are unknown at this time. It is also unknown how many people were displaced as a result of the fire.