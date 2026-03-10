Apartment fire erupts near Valley View and Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fire crews are at the scene of an apartment fire near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to Metro Police.

WATCH LIVE: Strat camera shows plumes of smoke from apartment fire near Valley View and Sahara

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say they received multiple reports of smoke within the Walker House Apartments at 2700 Valley View Boulevard. The fire is located at the center of the apartment complex, and the roof has collapsed in several locations, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

#BREAKING: Officers are assisting with an apartment complex fire near Valley View Blvd. and Sahara Ave.Valley View Blvd. is closed in both directions at Sahara. Please avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles.Event: LLV260300038974 pic.twitter.com/aOSfKWVyPo — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 10, 2026

Around 16 apartments will be displaced due to damage, affecting a total of 32 individuals. A support area has been established in the leasing office with help from the property management, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The scene is still considered active. One civilian has been transported for medical care for a separate medical emergency.

Valley View Boulevard is closed in both directions at Sahara, according to Metro Police.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

This is a developing story.