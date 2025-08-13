Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Apartment complex fire in North Las Vegas deemed accidental

Christian Espinoza
NORTH LAS VEGA (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas has determined the cause of the fire that engulfed an apartment complex under construction on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to be accidental.

In an email sent to Channel 13, the fire was a result of "material or work processes in use", according to the City of North Las Vegas.

The fire was reported in the 6500 block of North 5th Street near Centennial Parkway just before 7 a.m.

WATCH| Drone video shows crews working to contain the fire

Drone video of North Las Vegas construction fire

The building was a three-story complex under construction.

WATCH | Fire crews extinguish North Las Vegas apartment complex fire

Fire contained at North Las Vegas apartment building

The investigation remains open. Anyone with any further information can contact Commander Wavie Reed of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Fire Investigation Division at 702-633-1102.

