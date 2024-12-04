Annual 'Stuff the Bus' holiday toy drive kicks off in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The 8th annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive kicked off in Henderson Wednesday morning. The event is part of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive.

The community is invited to drop off any new, unwrapped toys and gift cards at 2230 Corporate Circle, Suite #250 in Henderson until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The foundation says they're in need of gifts for teenagers specifically but are collecting gifts for infants to 18-year-olds. Those who donate more than $50 in toys or gift cards will be entered into a raffle for prizes, including two tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game.

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's goal is to collect 30,000 toys for children in the Las Vegas Valley. The Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive started Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 19.

If you're unable to donate at the Stuff the Bus Toy Drive, you can drop gifts, gift cards or monetary donations every Saturday and Sunday until then at the following Walmart locations:



Rainbow and South 215

Decatur and North 215

Sunset and Marks

Nellis and Charleston

Centennial and 95

Volunteers will be at each location collecting items from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on those days.

If you are looking for more ways to give back this holiday season, we have a list of charitable opportunities to help your community.