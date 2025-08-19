Annual Project REACH Senior Expo kicks off to help seniors with utility bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Way of Southern Nevada and NV Energy kicked off the Project REACH Senior Expo at the Palace Station Casino Tuesday. The annual event is aimed at helping seniors aged 62 and older in the community take care of their utility bills.

Anyssa Bohanan has the details of where, when, and what you need to take advantage of this program.

Annual Project REACH Senior Expo kicks off in East Las Vegas

During last year's expo, officials said they were able to help more than 1,800 seniors.

"It helped out a lot, whole lot," said attendee Daniett Mackey. "We had like four or five months that we didn't have to pay. That means a little bit more food in the house and other little things that we can do."

Those who attend can receive up to $300 to apply to one utility bill per household based on the total amount due. Southwest Gas customers may also be eligible for up to $250 of Energy Share Assistance.

"There's a whole host of additional services that are available at these expos for seniors," said NV Energy's Angel Williams. "NV Energy's Power Shift Team will be there. That's our energy efficiency team that is helping to connect customers to different programs and products that will ultimately help them save energy and save money."

The expo will take place over four days at the following locations across the Valley over the next two weeks:



August 19 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m. at Palace Station Hotel & Casino (2411 West Sahara Avenue)

August 21 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m. at Aliante Casino & Hotel in the Scottsdale Ballroom (7300 North Aliante Parkway)

August 26 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m. at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall (5111 Boulder Highway)

August 28 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m. at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall (5111 Boulder Highway)

If you are planning to attend, you'll also need to bring the following documentation with you:



Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada State ID Copy of current past due utility bill (the address on the ID must match the address on the utility bill). Proof of recent income or pending income. Examples include the following:

Social Security Statement found at www.ssa.gov/myaccount Letter from your employer on current letterhead Current bank statement showing recent deposit activity Current income tax records Paycheck stub



If you're unable to make it to the expo, you can still apply for assistance through Project REACH at any time of year. You can find more information about the application requirements and eligibility requirements on United Way of Southern Nevada's website here.