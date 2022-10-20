Animals advocates protest and express Animal Foundation outrage to City Council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting had a big turnout to discuss the state of the Animal Foundation. More than 60 animal advocates filled the chamber and during public comment, some expressed their outrage to the Las Vegas City Council as they were set to hear testimony about the conditions within the animal foundation.

Nevada Voter's for Animals President Gina Greisen says while Councilwoman Victoria Seaman witnessed problematic conditions recently, it is not the first time for the shelter...

"I became an advocate because of the conditions that I encountered in 2005," Greisen said.

Before the council meeting began, Greisen and about 40 advocates protested outside of Las Vegas City Hall. Among those was Kathleen Stillings, she says she is shocked that the practices of a highly regarded facility could come into question.

“You walk in and it's kennel after kennel and it is bright like a prison and each dog that's brought in, they get thrown a blanket and they have a cot and that's it, there's no interaction as far as I could see," Stillings said.

Also among the protesters was the President of No Kill Las Vegas Bryce Henderson, he says they have been trying to put a stop to the animal foundation for years.

"It's disgusting the way the animals are treated down there right now and they're killing them unnecessarily and that we don’t even see,” Bryce said. “I hope when the community sees those images, that it pulls at their heart as well and makes them want to actually see a change in their community."

13 Action News tried to speak with the CEO of the Animal Foundation, hoping she might address some of the concerns being voiced by protestors, but she declined to speak with us.