Animal Protection Services wrangles more than 30 dogs from Las Vegas residence

UPDATE

The City of Las Vegas has released new details about the dogs that were taken by Animal Protection Services on Caviar Drive.

APS said they initially captured 19 dogs on a welfare check of the residence.

Now the city said 14 more dogs were removed from the home and two additional dogs were found roaming the neighborhood — bringing the total to 35 dogs.

The city said the home they were located in was in poor condition, with an extreme amount of feces and urine buildup. The dogs also did not have access outside.

Of the dogs taken to The Animal Foundation, 32 are terrier/terrier-dachshund mixes, one miniature poodle and two dachshunds.

WATCH: Video of more than 30 dogs taken from Las Vegas residence

The owner of the residence told the city she had not been living at the residence for the last two weeks due to the home needing repairs, but she had been going to the home daily to feed and give water to the dogs.

The city said APS has responded to this residence before — back in March 2024 for another welfare check. At that time, the city said there were eight dogs in the home but the owner said she only owned three and the rest were a friend's she was watching.

APS said they followed up with the homeowner in April 2024. They were allowed inside the home, which was recently cleaned, and there were only three dogs. APS said they provided the homeowner with information on low-cost spay/neuter services for the three dogs.

Based on the most recent incident and the one from March, the city said the homeowner has been cited with two misdemeanor violations: one for the number of dogs (Municipal Code 7.08.150), and one for sanitation (Municipal Code 7.36.050).

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services responded to the 1900 block of Caviar Drive and Lombard Drive after several reports of multiple dogs loose within the area.

Officers gathered the dogs and opened an investigation.

Channel 13 will follow this story and update it as we learn more information.