Animal Foundation: 'We are in a critical space crisis'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for help after running out of space at their campus.

According to foundation officials, there are currently over 800 animals in their care and over the last four days, they've taken in 425 animals. They add they are out of space to house anymore dogs on their campus and will soon have to face "some very difficult decisions" to ensure the well-being of the animals and their team.

Foundation officials said they need at least 100 dogs to go into temporary foster homes to make more space in the shelter. They add this would be a commitment that's at least two to four weeks long.

🚨EMERGENCY: We are in a critical space crisis due to the high number of animals flooding into the shelter. Over the last 4 days, we have taken in 425 animals. We URGENTLY need dogs to go into foster homes so we can make space in our shelter. Learn more: https://t.co/PQtikXCxxe pic.twitter.com/90TwuSAw3L — The Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) May 26, 2023

The foundation said anyone that is interested can go to the shelter on Monday, located near North Mojave Road and East Bonanza Road, to pick up a foster dog. Volunteers will be on site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They add staff and volunteers can pair you with a dog that works best for your home. Foundation officials also ask that you don't bring your current pets with you because they don't allow in-shelter dog-to-dog introductions.

According to foundation officials, there is no cost to foster and they will provide you with food. If you end up wanting to adopt the animal, they will waive the dog's adoption fee. Due to limited staff, they're also asking that you don't call or email the shelter since they will be helping people in-person.

Anyone that is interested can learn more and fill out the foster application here.