Animal Foundation urgently needs foster families as shelter runs out of kennel space

The Animal Foundation has taken in 168 dogs since Sunday and is asking the community to help by fostering or adopting pets to clear overcrowded kennels
The Animal Foundation ran out of kennel space after taking in 168 dogs since Sunday. Shelter urgently seeks foster families and adopters.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for your help to clear the shelters after recently running out of kennel space for dogs.

Since Sunday, the shelter said they have taken in 168 dogs and more are arriving each day. They are asking able community members to consider adopting or fostering a pet.

"Fostering a dog is completely free; we provide everything needed to spoil a dog while they wait for their forever home. Whether folks can only foster for a few days or a few weeks, every open kennel makes a difference," the Animal Foundation said in an email to us Thursday.

If you're interested in fostering, the shelter has a foster window in their adoption lobby that's open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Dogs at The Animal Foundation

