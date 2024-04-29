Animal Foundation rolls out 'Itty Bitty Kitty Committee' to help find fosters for influx of kittens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is seeking foster and adoptive pet parents and making it easier by waiving adoption fees this week during Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. The agency is also launching a new program called the "Itty Bitty Kitty Committee."

Louisa Brady, a foster pet parent, expressed her love for the program.

"I just love watching them grow up. I love making them into the perfect pet," she said.

Brady and her boyfriend Alex have fostered more than 40 kittens.

"I tend to take in smaller litters, so that it kind of frees up the cage, you know and relieves the load off of the whole foster team and the shelter," she said.

Foster Program Supervisor Alec Petronsky highlighted an influx of kittens recently.

"The kitten season started slow, but it hit us really hard over the last month. We are regularly sending out 15-25 kittens a day," he said.

April through October is known as kitten season.

"We are getting a lot of one-day old, two-day old litters," he said.

To ensure proper care for these kittens before adoption, the Animal Foundation started the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.

"There is training involved," Petronsky explained. "You can complete that while you're doing the fostering. We want to remove all of the barriers that we can to get new fosters into the program."

For foster parent Louisa, she admitted it may be tricky at first, but the Kitty Committee has always helped her.

"They'll be there for you, and they're really diligent in answering any emergency emails or anything like that," she said.

Brady looks forward to fostering many more kittens in the future. Her boyfriend shared,

"It's super rewarding being able to help a creature that can't help themselves," Brady's boyfriend Alex said.

"Kittens are the most vulnerable population of all animal shelters, and they are really fragile and do need our help," Brady added.