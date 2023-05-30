Animal Foundation: 65 dogs find foster homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation's "critical space crisis" has been helped a little bit thanks to local families.

Last week, foundation officials said their shelter was running out of room as more people dropped off animals. The foundation said that as of last week, there were over 800 animals in their care.

On Monday, the foundation hosted an event and said 65 dogs were leaving the shelter with foster families.

“During the summer months, the shelter is always busier. Sometimes that’s because of the Fourth of July and more animals getting out," Bryce Henderson, president of the animal advocacy group No Kill Las Vegas, said. "Also, we’re getting done with spring, which was puppy and kitty season. A lot of stray cats are having kittens, so that fills up the shelter more — so now is a great time (to foster a pet)."

If you're still interested in fostering an animal, you can find more information here. The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility is also offering half-price pet adoption fees for big dogs to avoid reaching maximum capacity.