'Critical space crisis': Las Vegas area animal shelters, rescues in urgent need of fosters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some animal shelters in the Las Vegas Valley say they are near maximum capacity and will soon run out of space.

Shelter workers are pushing for help from the community to foster animals and free up space.

For the past five days, Bryce Henderson has been caring for his foster dog, Luca. He says when he heard that shelters and rescues were being overwhelmed with a flood of dogs, he wanted to help.

“It's an unfortunate reality that when the shelters are full and a new animal comes in, another animal must be killed to make room,” said Henderson, who is president of the animal advocacy group No Kill Las Vegas.

A number of shelters in the valley say they are overwhelmed with animals and have limited space.

“There are over 2 million people here in Las Vegas, and if we just had 800 people show up at The Animal Foundation and foster a pet tomorrow, the shelter would be empty," Henderson said.

The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility is offering half-price pet adoption fees for big dogs to avoid reaching maximum capacity.

And the county's taxpayer-funded shelter, The Animal Foundation, reports it is facing a "critical space crisis." The shelter will open its doors Monday to anyone who wants to foster a dog, shelter representatives shared on social media. They hope to get at least 100 dogs into foster homes.

⚠️ We are in a critical space crisis due to the high number of animals flooding into The Animal Foundation. Please come directly to the shelter on Monday, May 29 between 11 am and 4 pm to pick up a foster dog. Complete details: https://t.co/PQtikXCxxe pic.twitter.com/iOGRBNOLXB — The Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) May 28, 2023

“During the summer months, the shelter is always busier. Sometimes that’s because of the Fourth of July and more animals getting out," Henderson said. "Also, we’re getting done with spring, which was puppy and kitty season. A lot of stray cats are having kittens, so that fills up the shelter more — so now is a great time (to foster a pet)."

If you’re interested in fostering an animal, The Animal Foundation is inviting the community to come and pick a foster dog on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.